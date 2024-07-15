Amid a galaxy of stars, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh skipped the Ambani wedding festivities, though he was very much present for the pre-wedding festivities.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is busy with live concerts. He is in Canada for his concert. On Sunday night, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh at the Rogers Centre, a major stadium located in Downtown Toronto.

The meeting occurred just hours before Dosanjh was set to perform at the venue. Canadian PM Trudeau shared a photograph of their interaction on X (formerly known as Twitter).

While sharing the photo, Trudeau wrote, "Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish Diljit Dosanjh good luck before his show." He further commented, "Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn't just our strength. It's a superpower."

Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish @diljitdosanjh good luck before his show.



Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a super power. pic.twitter.com/EYhS0LEFFl — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 14, 2024

A video is also doing the rounds, that shows Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau meeting the singer-actor on stage.

He was also seen cheering for the singer.

The PM is seen interacting with everyone—including crew members- and cheers the singer's trademark line, "Punjabi aa gaye oye."

Diversity is Canada's strength. Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre, (sic)," Dosanjh captioned his post.

PM's gesture smote Dosanjh fans and wished the singer ahead of his performance. Some even praised Trudeau for his gesture of support.

While a section of netizens slammed Diljit for posting photos with the PM and also reminded him of the time when he allegedly supported Khalistanis.

One comment hailed, "Punjabis are putting India on the map!" Another user expressed, "You are the pride of the whole world."

Additional comments included, "Thank you for representing each one of us at this level," "This man is achieving milestones day by day," and "Proud moment."

Why criticism?

However, one user wrote, "This wasn't needed when he is working anti-India, unexpected and shameful from you bro." (addressing to Diljit).

The criticism comes amid tensions between India and Canada following Canada's support for Khalistan in September 2023, leading to an advisory for Indian nationals in Canada and a temporary suspension of visa services for Canadians.

As per a report in India Today, "The relations between India and Canada have been strained after Trudeau alleged India's involvement in the murder of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, followed by subsequent accusations by New Delhi of the North American country providing a safe haven for Khalistani terrorist.

Despite the backlash, Diljit continued to perform live for his millions of fans around the world.

Work Front

Dilijit Dosanjh was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Parineeti Chopra. He was also seen in the Punjabi romantic comedy film, Jatt & Juliet 3, co-starring Neeru Bajwa.