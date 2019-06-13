Adnaan Shaikh, who currently is all over the internet for his famous Tik Tok videos, is all set to make debut in Punjabi Music videos and B-Town.

When being asked about his upcoming projects he did not reveal much, but he said many big things are lined up, and he will reveal all the projects soon.

According to sources Adnaan has signed 2 music videos which will be released by end of 2019. The 24-year-old boy has over 2 million followers on Instagram.

Born & brought up in Mahim, Mumbai he studied in St Andrews school and graduated from Rizvi college. Adnaan is a true blue youngster who has this craziness for bikes. He is a proud biker, and also is a pro at doing bike stunts.

Adnaan too has been through some tough times in life to the extent of even selling fruits. He also has done a job of a sales promoter in a Telecom company and not just that, he even took his dad's restaurant on rent and worked there as a chef himself to earn more money. But his conscience always told him that he is made for better and bigger things in life.

As a biker, he even participated in college activities for bike rides. He already had started trending on the internet because of bike stunts, but his life changed with Tik Tok. He began making videos and uploaded them and there he was, already a star!

He auditioned for an ad and the next big thing we know is that he worked with superstar Akshay Kumar for a famous Bike company. Adnaan has millions of followers today and who would have thought that a young boy from the bylanes of Mumbai would make it so big on the internet.

Till now he has already worked with many superstars like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jahnvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, A R Rahman among others. Not just that at such a young age, he is also associated with many causes relating to pollution, beat plastic etc.