The heartthrob of the nation Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the most eligible bachelors we have in B-town. He has always been in news for his philandering relationships.

Be it Shraddha Kapoor, the rumours of him dating Katrina Kaif to the much recent Aditya dating supermodel Diva.

At the recently held interviews for his film Malang, media quizzed him about his relationship status.

And the pictures of him walking hand in hand with his lady love followed by dinner rumours sparked when the two dined together.

But this is what media speculates, let's hear what Aditya has to say about his relationship status.

Aditya Roy Kapur on his relationship status

Let it remain a mystery whether I am single or not (laughs!). As far as Diva is concerned, I don't know how our meeting over dinner was taken out of context. Both of us, at different occasions, have rubbished these rumours.

Like every mother, Adi's mother wants to know who his son is dating.

Aditya Roy Kapur's mother quizzed him about his relationship with Diva

Adi's mother said, 'Is there something I should know?' to which the actor replied, "Diva and I have been friends for a while, but there's nothing more to it."

Aditya and Diva were first linked together in 2018 after they were clicked on a dinner date. When the actor came on Koffee With Karan, he rubbished the link-up rumours as "completely false".

Aditya on meeting Diva.

She's a lovely girl and an old friend of mine. We met at a fashion show many years ago and we're good friends. We went out for dinner one night at this famous restaurant that everyone is going to nowadays, Bastian. So, we got papped and stories started. Completely false stories.

On the work front, Aditya's film Malang has just hit the theatres. He will be next seen in Anurag Basu's crime anthology Ludo, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, and Abhishek Bachchan. The actor also has Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2.