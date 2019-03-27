In our film industry where the celebs are always surrounded by conjectures, rumours, gossips and paparazzi; it doesn't take any relationship too long to wither away. The same seems to have happened with Aditya Roy Kapur too.

It was on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan, where we got to know that Aditya Roy Kapur was apparently dating an American model Diva Dhawan. The duo was spotted together every now and then which had fuelled the rumours of them being more than just good friends. However, as per a report in DNA, the duo has allegedly called it quits. "Adi and Diva couldn't commit to each other and decided to part ways. They had not taken their relationship to a serious level so, it was a cordial split for both of them. They have stayed friends and are in touch even now," says the report.

Last year, Diva Dhawan had posted a photo kissing a man. Though the man in the picture couldn't be identified, he appeared to be Aditya Roy Kapur. With that picture, Diva had proclaimed that she was in love.

However, when KJo directly asked Aditya about his relationship status, Roy had said, "The real truth is that I'm chilling. Chilling like a villain." As per India Today report, Aditya had earlier denied any linkup with Diva, saying, "She's a lovely girl and an old friend of mine. We met at a fashion show many years ago and we're good friends. We went out for dinner one night at this famous restaurant that everyone is going to nowadays, Bastian. So we got papped and stories started. Completely false stories."

We wonder what's the real truth here.