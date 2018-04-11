Aditya Roy Kapur till date has just one hit movie to his credit – Aashiqui 2, which was directed by Mohit Suri. The film-maker was keen to cast the actor in his next movie, but the latter's pre-conditions forced Mohit to change his mind, according to DNA.

The publication reported that despite Aditya's not-so-successful career so far, Mohit was eager to have him on board for his next love story. The report also stated that many actresses including Kriti Sanon had refused to share screen space with Aditya in the film, but the director was still adamant to have Aditya as the main lead.

"However, Mohit never blinked. He wanted only Aditya to be his leading man. Mohit knows that every actor goes through a hit-and-miss phase. And he was confident that his film would give Aditya the correct positioning," DNA quoted a source as saying.

However, things turned wrong when the makers of the film decided to add another male actor along side Aditya. The report stated that the makers decided to cast Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame actor Sunny Singh also in the movie, which didn't go down well with Aditya. Moreover, Aditya wanted to have nothing less than an A-lister actress opposite him in the film, which was getting hard to find.

"But, two days ago, even Mohit couldn't handle the actor's pre-conditions. He reportedly had enough and they decided to part ways," the source told the daily.

Another report in The Times of India stated that Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra has been roped in as female lead in the untitled movie. It will be a love triangle between one girl and two boys, the report added. However, there has not been any official confirmation on the casting.