Aditya Narayan has taken a massive dig at Amit Kumar after he slammed the show he featured in. Amit Kumar had appeared as a guest judge on one of the episodes. The special episode was meant to pay tribute to Kishore Kumar. While Amit Kumar had praised the show, he later said that he was asked to praise everyone. And now, Aditya Narayan has taken a dig at the singer and Kishore Kumar's son.

A promo of the upcoming episode of Indian Idol is making all kinds of noises. In the promo, after the episode ends, Aditya Narayan is seen asking guests Kumar Sanu, Roop Kumar, and Anuradha Paudwal an important question. Aditya is seen asking the trio if they enjoyed the singers or were forced by their team to praise the contestants. This not only made the special judges laugh but also the contestants.

Himesh Reshammiya joins in

The guests then said that they praised all the singers with truth and honesty as they were all good. Himesh Reshammiya also added in and said that looking at the pandemic one should try and be kinder towards one another. Amit Kumar had slammed the episode after featuring on it. In an interview, Kumar had said that he wanted the show to end, didn't enjoy it at all.

Amit Kumar's comment

He told TOI, "I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai because it's a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened."