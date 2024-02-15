Aditya Narayan was recently asked about his comments on the whole fan's phone snatching controversy and the singer didn't seem to be in a mood to explain. A video of Aditya Narayan snatching a fan's phone from his hands and throwing it amidst the crowd angrily had taken over social media. What followed was a lot of slamming and backlash directed towards Udit Narayan's son.

Aditya too was asked to comment on the controversy to which, he declined to comment. "Honestly, no comments. I am answerable to the Almighty. That's all," he reportedly told Zoom. However, the event's organiser had a lot to say. The event manager claimed that the fan kept dragging and pulling Aditya's feet everytime the singer came towards his side.

What the event manager claims

It has also been alleged by the organiser that the fan also kept banging his phone on Aditya's feet every now and then which led the singer to lose his cool. "That boy was not even a college student, he must be someone from outside the college. He was constantly dragging Aditya's feet nonstop. He was very irritating. He banged his phone on Aditya's feet multiple times. After that only did he lose his cool," the event manager told Zoom.

The event manager further questioned that if the boy had been wronged he should have approached the college authorities. He further asked what if the boy's actions would have made the singer fall down the stage. "People don't know the truth behind everything. You just see one side. He kept continuously hitting and dragging Aditya, what if he had fallen down? If this boy was right, he would have come forward and told the college authorities that this has happened to him.

Munawar's dig

And now, Munawar Faruqui has also taken a dig at the Tattad Tattad singer over the controversy. Munawar tweaked the lines of the famous song sung by Udit Narayan in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. The Bigg Boss 17 winner wrote, "Papa kehte hain, badnaam karega! Beta humare aise kaand karega... #AdityaNarayan." (Father says that son will ruin my reputation with his deeds).