Udit Narayan's son singer and actor Aditya Narayan is grabbing headlines for his aggressive behaviour in public. The singer landed himself in trouble, after he snatched a fan's phone, and threw it in the crowd during a concert.

Aditya Narayan snatches a fan's phone, and throws it in crowd during a concert

During his concert in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, singer Aditya Narayan during his performance got angry with a fan as he was taking videos and pictures of Aditya while he was performing, Aditya lost his calm and hit the fan with his microphone. Following this, he also snatched the fan's phone, threw it into the crowd and continued with his performance.

Netizens react

In the clip, the singer is seen performing 'Aaj Ki Raat' from Shah Rukh Khan's 'Don'.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens slammed Aditya for his aggressive behaviour.

A user wrote, "What is this behaviour?"

Another wrote, "Disgusting and what irked him?"

The third user wrote, "How embarrassing that you can't even sing your own songs at your show which most probably had free entry.."

The fourth user wrote, "He is just ruining his father's name nothing else.."

"He didn't just throw away the phone, he hit his hand with the mic so he let go off the phone and then threw it! Sick! (sic)," another wrote

However, as per a netizen, the fan was constantly harassing and hitting Aditya and that is what irked the singer during his performance.

The fifth user claimed, "The guy was constantly hitting Aditya's leg whenever he walked past while performing so he threw his phone after losing it. He took videos and selfies with many of his audience. There's always more than one side to a story. Be careful for what you are shown.."

However, Aditya and his team haven't confirmed what irked the singer that made him misbehave during the concert.

This isn't the first time when Aditya Narayan hit the headlines owing to his behaviour. A video of Aditya in 2017 went viral that showed a verbal spat between the singer and airport staff at the Raipur airport, he was heard threatening the airport staff.