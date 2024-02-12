Elvish Yadav winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has once again grabbed headlines for his behaviour. the BB OTT 2 winner who is in Jaipur for a fan meet and greet event slapped a man at a restaurant. yes, you heard that right.

Several videos of the incident have surfaced online.

Angry Elvish Yadav claims he slapped the man because he abused him

It so happened that Elvish got angry at a man and slapped him at a restaurant in Jaipur. The video shows the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner getting into a massive brawl with a fellow guest at a restaurant. Elvish got irked and hit the guest after he uttered a cuss and abused him.

Elvish stopped by his friends and they later took him out of the eatery.

Elvish Yadav on slap gate incident

A verified user on X (formerly Twitter) posted a brief audio clip allegedly featuring Elvish justifying his actions and describing the incident.

The caption read, ''Truth be told, disrespect has consequences, and @ElvishYadav isn't one to tolerate it lightly. A slap may seem harsh, but so is insulting someone's family. Respect is a two-way street, and sometimes a strong reaction is necessary to remind others of that. So, before casting judgment, consider the context and remember that actions have consequences.''

Elvish released an audio statement and claimed that he slapped the man because he hurdled abuses at him, "Bhai, dekho, matter ye hai, naa mujhe shauk hai ladai karne ka, naa mere ko haath uthane ka shauk hai. Main apne kaam se kaam rakhta hoon. Main chalta hoon normal. Aur jo photo khichwane ko kehta hai, hum kichwate hai aaram se photo. Par, jo koi piche se comment pass karta hai, usko nahi bakshte (I am not interested in fighting nor slapping someone. I click photos with whoever asks but if you make a personal remark, I don't spare them either.. I dint regret my behvaior.."

He added, "As you can see, there were police and commandos with us. It is not that we've done anything wrong. This was personal. He took a personal dig at me, I went and slapped him. I don't have any regrets. Aisa hi hoon main (I am like this only). He hurled abuses and I reacted in my style."

Elvish's past controversies

In November 2023, Elvish was named in a case related to the supply and use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida. Noida police had filed an FIR against Elvish after busting a rave party where snakes and venom were recovered.

He was also questioned by the Noida police for several hours. Based on a complaint filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organisation, the Noida police raided a banquet hall located in Sector 51 and arrested five people, Rahul, Titunath, Jaikaran, Narayan and Ravinath.

Recently, Kusha Kapila revealed she blocked Elvish on social media. after he called her "sasti Kareena Kapoor".