A day after videos of Aditya Narayan snatching a fan's phone and throwing it amid the crowd angrily took over social media, the event manager has shed light on what went wrong. Social media lost its cool at Udit Narayan's son when videos of him snatching a phone from a person in the crowd and throwing it away took over the internet. Amid all the backlash the Tattad Tattad singer has been facing, the event manager has spoken on the matter.

What the event manager alleges

As per the event manager, the fan was constantly irritating Aditya Narayan. He revealed that not only did the fan continuously try to drag Aditya's feet multiple times but also kept banging his phone at the singer's feet. Not just this, the manager claims that prior to the incident, Aditya and the fan must have taken over hundreds of selfies. The event organiser claims that only after his constant antics did Aditya lose his cool.

"That boy was not even a college student, he must be someone from outside the college. He was constantly dragging Aditya's feet nonstop. He was very irritating. He banged his phone on Aditya's feet multiple times. After that only did he lose his cool," the event manager told Zoom.

The other side of the story

"He must have taken almost 200 selfies with this student. The whole concert went smooth apart from this. After this incident, the show went on for almost two hours. If the student was right, he would have had come forward," he further added.

The event manager further said that if the boy was right and felt waronged by Aditya Narayan why did he not come forward to lodge a complaint. He further questioned why nobody questioned the boy when they saw him dragging the singer's feet which could have made him fall from the stage.