Aditya Narayan is a name that needs no introduction. From talk shows, music albums, songs to being the host; Aditya has left an impact everywhere. So it was natural for people to be taken over by shock when the singer-and-host announced his retirement from the hosting world. Aditya recently revealed that he would retire from hosting in 2022.

Aditya's big announcement

"2022 will be my final year as a host on Indian television. I won't host after that. It's time to do bigger things. I am bound by prior commitments, which I will complete in the coming months," Aditya made the announcement through a leading website. And now, Narayan has revealed the exact reason for making such a drastic decision.

Reason behind retirement

Aditya has said that the prime reason behind deciding to quit hosting is that he wants to focus more on singing. He added that people have forgotten him as a singer and he wants to focus on his true passion.

"But the problem is since I have become a big television host now, people have forgotten that I am a singer too. I hardly do 2-3 songs in a year while you will always see me on TV shows. So my body of work in TV industry outweighs my body of work in the music fraternity by a long shot," he told Bollywoodlife.

Aditya said that now he wants to sing, launch his own album and produce too. "You can say that I did TV for all these years so that I can launch my own music label, make my own music videos and sing them as well. I have reached a point in my life where I would love to be known as a struggling musician rather than a successful TV personality," he added.