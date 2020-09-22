The Sandalwood drugs scandal has caused public intrigue due to the high-profile nature of the case. The CCB has been trying to question all those named in the network connecting politicians, sandalwood actors and drug peddlers. However, there are two names still evading the officials.

Two accused Shivaprakash and Aditya Alva have not been on the police's radar for a while now since the case began. Now, the police have issued a look-out notice to prevent the two from leaving the country.

Aditya Alva and Shivaprakash missing on police radar

The CCB recently conducted a search at Aditya Alva's home. Aditya Alva the son of politician Jeevaraj Alva and the brother-in-law of Vivek Oberoi has not been brought in by the police yet for questioning. His whereabouts have been so far unknown.

Shivaprakash and Alva were both named in the Sandalwood drugs case earlier by the accused as part of 12 names. Since then, however, Alva has been absconding and out of reach of the police. The police had raided his house in Hebbal, Bengaluru last week.

Joint Commissioner Sandip Patil said, "We have verified with the agencies concerned and found that Aditya Alva and Shivaprakash have not left the country." He added that a lookout circular has been issued in their names and airports and authorities have been alerted.

Meanwhile, the bail hearing for Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi has been pushed to September 24th. Kannada actors Diganth and his wife Anandita were also questioned earlier.

The Internal Security Division (ISD) has also been probing the drugs case besides the CCB and has so far called in for questioning, 67 people. Many of them include actors, cricket players and a journalist, no arrests have been made so far by the ISD. As numerous celebrities have been interrogated so far, many details are coming forward in the case.