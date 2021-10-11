The upcoming movie 'Maha Samudram' stars Sharwanand, Siddharth, Anu Emmanuel, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles. The movie is slated for its release on 14th October.

On the sidelines, Aditi revealed some interesting things during her media interaction while promoting Maha Samudram, earlier today.

Aditi Rao Hydari's 'dream role:

Aditi Rao Hydari, who seems to be confident about Maha Samudram's success revealed that she would love to play the legendary singer's biopic if given a chance. Aditi expressed her desire to play MS Subbalakshmi, while she was being quizzed about her upcoming movie projects. Well, we have to wait and see if Aditi's wish to play the most famous classical singer's role would come true.

Aditi Rao praises the 'Maha Samudram' team

During her interaction with the media, Aditi Rao Hydari expressed that she had a great time working for Maha Samudram. She also mentioned director Ajay Bhupathi's love for the movies.

When quizzed about her experience working with Sharwananda and Siddarth, the actress was all in their praise. "Siddharth is a man with full of knowledge. He used to closely monitor things happening in each and every department. Such an actor who has an eye for detailing", Aditi said.

About working with Sharwanand, Aditi said, "Sharwanand looks so positively calm. He has a deeper understanding of things related to cinema. I loved working with him".