Sharwanand, one of those actors in the Telugu film industry, who is ever ready to do something different when it comes to roles and films. Once again, with his amazing acting skills, the actor is all set to amaze his fans.

In Ranarangam, his upcoming film, the actor is playing the role of a gangster. Directed by Sudheer Varma, the film has Kalyani Priyadarshan and Kajal Aggarwal as the leading ladies.

In the first half of the film, where Sharwa will be seen playing the gangster, he will be seen as a 25-year-old youngster who falls in love with his lady love, the role played by Kalyani. This first half is going to show his love life, growing up to be a gangster and situations that led him to become so.

Whereas in the second half, which is 20 years later, Sharwa will be seen playing the role of a 45-year-old man. Kajal Aggarwal plays his lady love in the second half and in this film, the actress has played a doctor.

Earlier, in Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju too, Sharwanand has played a role which is very older to his actual age. So these kind of roles are definitely not new to the actor.

Ranarangam is releasing on August 15 and expectations are high on this gangster drama. The teaser has become a huge hit and recently, the first song Kannukotti..., featuring Sharwa and Kalyani has been unveiled and it has gone viral for all the right reasons.