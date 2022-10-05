Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas' Adipurush teaser has received mixed reactions on social media. Many claimed that many scenes are copied and many called out the lousy VFX. So much so, that one of the top CGI studios had to come out to clarify that it wasn't them who did the VFX of the film.

Who plays what in Adipurush

Adipurush is touted to be an adaptation of Ramayana. Kriti Sanon plays the role of Sita in the film. On the other hand, Prabhas plays the role of Lord Rama and Saif plays the Ravana. And now, Ramayan's Sita, actress Dipika Chikhlia has also reacted to it. She opined that the characters looked more like Mughals than Sri Lankans in the teaser.

What Dipika Chikhlia has to say

"A film's characters must appeal to the audience. If the character is from Sri Lanka, they should not look like Mughals. I could not understand much as we get to see him for mere 30 seconds in the teaser, but he does look different," Dipika told Aaj Tak.

Chikhlia also added that films like these should not hurt the sentiments of anyone. However, she did say that one shouldn't jump to conclusions as the teaser might not do justice to the film. "I agree that times have changed and VFX is an essential part but only as long as the people's sentiments are not hurt. (But then) It is only a teaser, may be it does not do justice to the film."

Ever since the teaser was launched at a grand scale in Ayodhya, it has been mired by backlash and slamming. Audience and netizens don't seem too impressed with the teaser. Now whether the film manages to overturn the audience's initial reaction, remains to be seen.