Prabhas most awaited mythological drama Adipurush crashed at the box office miserably. Made with a budget of 500 Cr, the film is an onscreen adaption of the Hindu mythology Ramayan. Prabhas played the role of Rama, Kirti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. Directed by Om Raut, the film opened to negative reviews at the box office with netizens trolling the half-baked visual effects.

Now, the latest buzz is that due to the film's leak online, the makers are planning to advance its OTT release. It is reported that Amazon Prime Video has grabbed the streaming rights for a whopping 250 Cr. However, sources close to the team reveal that the film's OTT release will go as per schedule and there will not be any changes. Adipurush is likely to make its streaming debut in August.

#Adipurush WW Box Office



Finally the movie completes two weeks of run.



PAN India Star #Prabhas' pulled off a miracle considering its criticism. If not for him, the movie wouldn't have collected this much.



Week 1 - ₹ 370.15 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 7.86 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 8.53 cr

The film grossed 140 Cr worldwide on its opening day. From day 2, the fall is evident, it grossed 81 Cr and 85 Cr on day 2 and day 3. On its first Monday, the film went down crashing the box office with a mere 24 Cr. As of day 14, the film is struggling to reach the 300 Cr mark in the domestic box office and earns just 1 Cr.