It's Adipurush everywhere, quite literally! The film is sky-high on expectations and with just 24 hours to go, trade pundits have predicted a 100 Cr plus opening for the film.

Among the three national theatre chains(PVR, Inox and Cinepolis), the film has so far sold 2.30 lakh tickets for the Hindi version (1.25 lakh for day 1) and 1.20 lakh tickets for the Telugu version (45,000 for day 1). Made in both 2D and 3D, the film is released across 6500 screens globally. The film has been certified U with a runtime of 2 hours and 59 minutes.

Based on the pre-booking numbers, trade analyst Sumit Kandel has predicted a historic opening of Rs 120-140 crore globally with Rs 80-100 crore net in India. Industry analyst Taran Adarsh has also predicted a phenomenal opening for the film.

According to Boxoffice India, the earliest show of Adipurush is screened in Bangalore and Telangana at 4 am and the tickets were sold out in less than an hour. It also reported that the makers have already recovered 85% of their stake from pre-release rights (Non-theatrical Rights - Rs 250 Cr and South Theatrical Rights - Rs 185 Cr).

Here’s my BOX OFFICE PREDICTION for #Adipurush



Friday -

Hindi - ₹ 30 Cr ( +- 2 Cr ) NBOC



Telugu + other Langs - ₹ 60 Cr ( +- 10 cr ) NBOC



Day - 1 ₹ 80 - 100 cr Nett ( All langs)



Day 1 Worldwide Gross- ₹ 120- 140 cr



All set to take HISTORIC opening . #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/64Hiht539X — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 14, 2023

#Adipurush advance booking is ???… Expect a PHENOMENAL START at the #BO. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 14, 2023

The film is an onscreen adaptation of Ramayan--Prabhas will appear as Ram, Kirti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan. The teaser of Adipurush was unveiled in a star-studded grand event in Lord Rama's birthplace Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh last October.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 Cr. It is also reported that the team has spent a whopping Rs 100 Cr in improvising the VFX after receiving flak from the audience. The film is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu.

There is a buzz that every theatre screening Adipurush will leave one seat empty for Lord Hanuman. Director Om Raut requested theatres to leave one seat as a mark of respect. However, there are reports that the seat next to Hanuman is being sold for a record price.