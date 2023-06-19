The controversies around Adipurush are not going to end any time soon. The film hit the screens last Friday and has been taking the internet by storm with a thread of controversies on various aspects of the film. From the casting to the costumes, dialogues to appearances, visuals to the story... there are many segments in the film that have disappointed the audiences.

Despite its record-breaking innings, Adipurush is facing a lot of backlash in India. The controversy now spread to Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal as well and the film has been banned there as well. But not just Adipurush, the country has decided to ban all Indian films. The all-out ban of Indian films by Kathmandu came as the Mayor of the capital city raised questions over the depiction of Sita in the film Adipurush.

As per the reports, Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah announced the ban of all Indian films in the Kathmandu Metropolitan area and he has reportedly also deployed police to ensure no Indian films are screened in the theatres of the metropolitan area.

As per a report published in Mint, Balen Shah has previously raised questions on the depiction of Sita in Adipurush. Balen Shah objected to the fact that Sita was referred to as the "daughter of India" while in reality, she was the "daughter of Nepal." The makers of Adipurush also reportedly made changes in the film to solve the grievances of Nepal politicians.

"If the movie is allowed to be telecast in other areas and abroad by prohibiting the performance of anti-national films within the Kathmandu Metropolitan area, then it is prohibited to perform any Indian movie in Kathmandu metropolitan from tomorrow until objectionable portions are removed from the movie," Balen Shah said in a Facebook post.

Besides all the controversies, the film is doing well at the box office. On the work front, Prabhas will next be seen in Salaar, which is directed by Prashanth Neel.