Quite a lot of controversies have been happening around Prabhas starrer Adipurush right from the day of its release. The Om Raut directorial is receiving backlash from audiences of all ages groups and fans of Prabhas are disappointed with the making of it.

Just like many others who are saddened by the portrayal of The Ramayana in Adipurush, BJP MLA and former minister Ajay Vishnoi is also quite unhappy after watching the film that certainly did not live up to his expectations. He has expressed disappointment over the recently released film which has Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Singh and others in key roles.

Vishnoi took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "If people hold reverence for Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lord Hanuman, they should refrain from watching the movie".

#आदिपुरुष फिल्म देखने गया था। मन दुखी हुआ।



मेरा विनम्र सुझाव है, यदि आप श्री राम, माता सीता, हनुमान जी के प्रति श्रद्धा रखते हैं तो फिल्म देखने नही जाना। आपका मन भी दुखी होगा।



हम अपने नायकों को पिटते हुए, उन्हें अभद्र भाषा का उपयोग करते हुए, प्रेम गीत गाते हुए बर्दास्त नही कर… — Ajay Vishnoi (@AjayVishnoiBJP) June 17, 2023

He further added, "Watching the film would not only sadden their hearts but also be unacceptable to witness their revered heroes being portrayed in an unfavourable light and indecently singing romantic songs."

On Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party also raised objections to certain dialogues and scenes in the film. The party has alleged that BJP is involved in the making of this film for cheap politics.

At a press conference that was held at the AAP headquarters, Rajya Sabha MP and the party's national spokesperson Sanjay Singh read out some of the dialogues of the film and termed them as a "grave insult" to Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman as well as the Hindu society.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded that the Censor Board temporarily bar screening of the film Adipurush until a re-examine of its "controversial" scenes and dialogues.

This way, Adipurush is involved in many political controversies which cannot be avoided anymore but can be reduced by making changes in the dialogues that are hurting the sentiments of audiences and citizens of India.