Directed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas as Lord Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janki (Sita Mata), Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan was released on June 16, 2023, worldwide. But ever since its release, the audience have been slamming the makers for the improper representation of Ram and Ravan in the film.

The devotees of Lord Ram and Hanuman claim that the cringeworthy dialogues, the looks of the cast and some of the scenes in the film do not go with the Hindu mythology of Ramayan.

People who have read Valmiki's Ramayana or watched Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan are of the view that this is a complete misrepresentation of the Hindu epic. They feel that any other animated Ramayan would have been a better choice than Prabhas' 'Adipurush'.

Here are the top 10 aspects of the film that didn't go down well with the audience:

Lord Ram's appearance

Netizens have been comparing Prabhas' appearance in the film 'Adipurush' to that of Jesus Christ, which deviates from the expected portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramayan. This has resulted into brutal trolling.

Saif Ali Khan's portrayal as Lankesh

It seems Saif Ali Khan's portrayal as Lankesh itself has irked the audience. From his hair style to the placement of 10 heads, the director seems to have messed up everything. In Hindu mythology, Ravana has ten heads, and his statue is burnt on every Dussehra to mark the significance of Good vs Evil. But in the movie, Ravana's heads have been placed in a different way, rather bizarre way, as claimed by the audience. Saif Ali Khan's Virat Kohli hairstyle has also been questioned.

Mata Sita's look and costumes

Kriti Sanon's outfit as Sita is also attracting criticism for being drab and banal. Many people have pointed out at how Sita has been presented in a sexy way which is completely opposite to what has been showcased in the Hindu epic. Some even compared Kriti Sanon's Janaki to Ramanand Sagar's Sita played by Dipika Chikhlia.

'Tapori' dialogues in the film

Netizens are utterly disappointed with the cringe-worthy dialogues used in the film. Dialogues like 'Jo humari behno ko haath lagaayenge, unki Lanka laga denge', 'Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki', have not gone down well with the moviegoers as it doesn't gel with the story of Ramayana.

Lord Hanuman's look

Actor Devdatta Gajanan Nage has potrayed the character of Hanuman in 'Adipurush'. But the look of Lord Hanuman with only beard without a moustache has irked the netizens. Some have also claimed that Hanuman's look in the film has similarities with the Islamic attire. Comparisons are also being made with Lord Hanuman from Ramanand Sagar's serial "Ramayan" to "Adipurush".

Indrajit's get-up and character

Meghanad, the crown prince of Lanka, got the name Indrajit after he defeated Lord Indra. He was the greatest warrior on Ravana's side. In 'Adipurush', Vatsal Sheth's tattoo-smitten, malnourished look of Indrajit has irked the netizens.

Ram-Sita's bond

The Hindus have a particular view of the auspicious bond of Lord Ram and Mata Sita and netizens feel the makers of the film have tampered their divine image. They claim that the scenes in the movie showed the religious characters in bad taste insulting the belief of the Hindu civilisation.

Pushpak viman

According to Ramayan, Pushpak Vimaan was the vehicle for Ravana. Lankesh abducted Sita on the vimaan and it has a very important place in the story. However, Ravana's vehicle in 'Adipurush' looked nowhere close to the Pushpak Viman, which has also irked the netizens.

Use of leather armor and shoes

Netizens have also slammed the film for showcasing Lord Ram and other characters wearing leather strap shoes and armours which was not available in those days.

Black Lanka

According to the Hindu epic, Ravana's Kingdom, the city of Lanka, was literally made of gold and so was known as the 'Golden City of Lanka' or 'Sone ka Lanka'. But in 'Adipurush', it was showcased as black Lanka that irked the audience even more.

Meanwhile, a plea has already been filed in Delhi High Court against Om Raut's film 'Adipurush', alleging that the film has mocked 'Ramayana'.

For the unversed, 'Adipurush' is a mythological film, based on Ramayana. Reportedly, the film, written and directed by Om Raut, was made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crore. The film is produced by T-Series and Retrophiles.