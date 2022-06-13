By winning one gold and two silver medals in cycling during the ongoing 'Khelo India Youth Games' at Haryana, Adil Altaf- a native of Lal Bazar of Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir has created history in the sports of the Union Territory.

The promising cyclist of Srinagar city has set an inspiring example for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

It was all due to the performance of Adil Altaf that first-time the Jammu and Kashmir has won the title of runner-up in cycling.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha congratulated Adil for his performance.

"Congratulations to Adil Altaf for a historic gold and a new record at Khelo India Youth Games. The cycling team of Jammu Kashmir scripted history by winning the second runner trophy", the Lieutenant Governor tweeted.

Congratulations to Adil Altaf for a historic gold and a new record at Khelo India Youth Games. Cycling team of Jammu Kashmir scripted history by winning second runner trophy.

On Saturday Adil created a new record by winning the gold medal in the 70 km event of the boy's category. For the first time, a player from Jammu and Kashmir has won two medals in cycling sport. Adil's father runs a tailor's shop in Lal Bazar, Srinagar. On Friday, Adil brought laurels to the state by winning a silver medal in the 28 km event.

Adil is a son of a tailor

Adil Altaf, 20, is a resident of Lal Bazar, Srinagar-the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir.

Adil said that the financial condition of the family is very good so he could not get the proper diet and training as a professional.

"This is a big moment for me. I came here confident of doing well. The gold is a bonus and a huge confidence booster.", a news agency reported while quoting Adil.

Since childhood, Altaf used to cycle in the crowded by-lanes of the Srinagar district. Dropping and picking material for his tailor's father was a daily routine for Adil.

When he turned 15, he competed for the first time in a cycling event organized at his school, Kashmir Harvard. He showed a lot of promise and he took up the sport seriously.