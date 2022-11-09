Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR as a 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the lower Himalayan region in the early hours of Wednesday, jolting people out of their sleep with many of them coming out of their houses in panic.

Amongst them was also actor Adil Hussain who came out of his house and got locked out. The actor took to his Twitter handle to share his plight and revealed that he had to take 'shelter' at a friend's house because he had no cash or cards.

In a tweet, he wrote, "Came out of the house during Earth Quake.. Locked out of the house. By mistake. Without Cash or Cards .. Dear friend @dibang was awake.. Sheltered us.. About to now sleep in his guest room. God bless him for being awake and heard the phone ring."

Came out of the house during Earth Quake.. Locked out of the house. By mistake. Without Cash or Cards .. Dear friend @dibang was awake.. Sheltered us.. About to now sleep in his guest room. God bless him for being awake and heard the phone ring ???? — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) November 8, 2022

Suzanne Bernert, a German actress, dropped a comment after reading Hussain's tweet and wrote, "What a full moon night u had." Adil replied saying, "More than Earthquake.. You are right! It was more the impact of the Moon.."

Twitteratis also reacted to Adil's tweet and wrote, "A blessing to have good neighbours Adil Bhai! Glad you are sorted." While another said, "Hey Rama.. Thank you Hope all good." [sic]

The quake hit the lower Himalayan region at 1.57 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), leading to tremors rippling across north India and parts of Nepal.

At least six people died and scores were injured when two back-to-back earthquakes hit western Nepal in the Doti district, National Earthquake Monitoring Center said.

Dozens of houses were damaged due to the earthquake but detailed reports are still awaited since the quake struck at 2:12 p.m. and teams of security agencies have already reached search and rescue efforts. Locals have said that a landslide occurred in several places due to the earthquake.

On the professional front

Adil is will be next seen in the ZEE5 web show Mukhbir The Story of a Spy which also features Prakash Raj. Said to be inspired by true events, the espionage thriller traces the story of an Indian secret agent. The show also stars Barkha Bisht, Zain Khan Durrani, Zoya Afroz, Satyadeep Mishra Harsh Chhaya, and Karan Oberoi.

(With inputs from IANS)