Strong tremors were felt in Lucknow and other parts of central Uttar Pradesh at 2 a.m. on Wednesday after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck in Nepal, prompting many to rush out of their houses in the middle of the night, National Center for Seismology said.

There was panic in several areas and people stayed out of their homes for nearly two hours after the tremors were felt.

The tremors lasted for nearly 10 seconds and were reported from several parts of the state.

The depth of the earthquake was nearly 10 km, according to the National Center for Seismology.

At least six people have died and scores injured when two back-to-back earthquakes hit western Nepal in Doti district, National Earthquake Monitoring Center said.

According to Kantipur, locals in Doti district have pulled out the dead bodies of three people when a strong earthquake hit the district on Wednesday at 2:12 a.m.

Earthquake measuring 6.6-magnitude occurred in western Nepal whose centre was Doti district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Center. Another quake measuring 4.1 magnitude also occurred in the same district at 9:56 p.m on Tuesday.

Dozens of houses were damaged due to the earthquake but detailed reports are still awaited since the quake struck at 2:12 p.m. and teams of security agencies have already reached search and rescue efforts.

Locals have said that a landslide occurred in several places due to the earthquake.

