Adil Durani, Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband surprised the nation when he got married to former Bigg Boss contestant Somi Khan recently. The couple had kept their relationship hidden and when they shared their wedding pictures, everyone was shocked. The two have now revealed that they first met during an award show in Dubai.

Somi unperturbed by Adil's past

Somi Khan has said that even though whatever Adil went through and the controversies around him were the worst kept secrets, she had always tried to stay away from those controversies. Somi told TOI that she liked Adil for the person that he was and nothing beyond. The two revealed that their parents met for the first time during Umrah and despite the negativity, loved the personality that Adil has.

Somi on their marriage

Somi further added that as a human being, Adil has all the rights to move on in life and start a healthy relationship. She also added that people commenting on their marriage and accusing them of getting married for fame don't bother her. She added that even when they have kids people would continue to say negative things about them but she is determined not to let anyone affect her marriage.

Marriage with Rakhi Sawant

Adil also said that his marriage with Rakhi Sawant remains null and void. "If you talk about my wedding with Rakhi Sawant stands null and void as when we got married she was already married to someone else. Mujhe dhokhe mein rakh ke usne kiya tha. There's already a court case going on. Many people have this question in their mind, how did I get married again? Alhamdulillah I have the full right to get married again as I'm a Muslim and I can get married. I have done nikah properly in the presence of my family. I did not have a secret wedding," he told ETimes.