Rakhi's mother Jaya Bheda's funeral was performed on Sunday afternoon. It was attended by Rashami Desai, Farah Khan, and several other notable celebrities who came to pay last respect to Rakhi's mother.

The funeral for Rakhi's mother is held at the cemetery in Oshiwara, Andheri. Rakhi and her brother Rakesh brought the mortal remains of their mother. Rakhi came with her husband Adil.

Farah Khan and Rashmi Desai console the demise of Rakhi Sawant's mother

Actress Rashami Desai was seen consoling Rakhi at the cemetery. Filmmaker Farah Khan was seen consoling Rakhi Sawant.

Many celebs took to social media and offered heartfelt condolences to Rakhi Sawant. Jackie Shroff, Maanayata Dutt, Aly Goni and Rashami Desai offered condolences to Rakhi and her family.

Actor Jackie Shroff commented Rakhi Sawant, "I feel your pain having lost my mom, dad, brother; their soul will always be with us."

Actor Ridhima Pandit wrote on Rakhi's video, "Stay strong Rakhi, sending prayers and love... May her soul rest in peace."

Actor Nisha Rawal commented, "My dear Rakhi my heart reaches out to you! I have seen aunty always dressed up beautifully with a smile, seeing her this way broke my heart! Shall be praying for her peaceful journey! May God give you strength."

Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt wrote, "May God give you the strength and courage to bear this great loss of family. Om shanti! May her soul rest in peace."

Rakhi Sawant breaks down

Videos of Rakhi Sawant and her family outside the hospital after Jaya's death were shared on paparazzi and fan pages. In one of the videos, Rakhi was seen crying inconsolably as her family members tried to console her. She kept saying in Hindi, "My mother has left me." Rakhi was also seen asking 'where is Adil (her husband Adil Khan Durrani)?' in one of the videos posted on Instagram. She also cried taking 'bhai (brother)' Salman Khan's name in a video. Rakhi stood near an ambulance and broke down as her mother's body was being taken away.

Rakhi shared a video of herself sitting on the floor inside a hospital room with her mother. She wrote in her caption, "Aaj meri maa ka haat sar se uth gaya or mere pass khone ke liye kuch nahi bacha. I love you MAA. Aap ke bina kuch nahi raha, ab kaun meri pukar sunega or kaun mujhe gale lagayega maa. Ab mai kya karu... kaha jauuuu... I miss you Aai (today my mother's hand was lifted from head. And I have nothing left to lose. I love you, mother. Nothing is left without you, now who will listen to me and who will hug me. What should I do now, where should I go. I miss you, mother)."