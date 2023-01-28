Bollywood actress and reality TV star Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant passes away after a prolonged illness on Saturday evening. Rakhi Sawant's mother was admitted to Cricare Hospital in Mumbai where she breathed her last. Her mother was suffering from prolonged illness for nearly three years.

Rakhi Sawant's mother passes away

As per Indian Today, Rakhi Sawant passes away after battling a brain tumour and cancer. The news was confirmed by the actress' husband, Adil Durrani.

Speaking to E times, the actress confirmed that her mother is no more. She said: "Maa ab nahi rahi". Rakhi Sawant said it was a multi-organ failure and she was very critical. The cancer spread to the kidneys and the lungs; the actress started weeping inconsolably.

Rakhi Sawant talks about her mother's ailment

Rakhi had been sharing her mother's videos from the hospital which showed her being admitted and undergoing treatment. Time and again Rakhi had urged fans to pray for her mother's speedy recovery.

In one of the videos shared on her Instagram handle. She got emotional while speaking to the media persons. "I am heartbroken beyond expression. I hope no one suffers so much," Rakhi said while speaking of her then-ailing mother.

Personal front

Rakhi Sawant got married to Adil Durrani on May 29, 2022, the actress kept her marriage under wraps. She has also converted to Islam for her nikah.

Professional front

Rakhi Sawant was last seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 4 and was one of the finalists. She took Rs 9 lakhs briefcase as she exited the show.