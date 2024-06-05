Adhyayan Suman has weighed in on the trolling that Sharmin Segal has been facing ever since Heeramandi's release. The Raaz: The Mystery Continues actor made his comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series and has got everyone talking. Amid all the praise that's coming his way, Shekhar Suman's son has reacted to the trolling faced by Sharmin over her 'expressionless' acting.

Suman urged Sharmin not to be in a bubble. He added that one should accept reality and to understand whether one has the capacity to fight for the next 15-20 years. "I think it's very important to not live in a bubble. It's very important to accept any sort of reality, not just Heeramandi, per se. It's very important to understand who you are, it's very important to understand whether you have it in you to fight the next 15 to 20 years," he told Bollywood Hungama.

Adhyayan further adds...

Adhyayan also added that one shouldn't lie to oneself and that Sharmin should come out and talk to people. "It's important for you to not lie to yourself. If she is being criticized for her performance, she should come out and speak to people. The audiences are very gentle, they'll give you another chance if they feel you've worked hard," he added.

Sharmin's take

Sharmin, in a latest interview had revealed that she had switched herself off from all the positive and negative feedback up until recently. She added that people tend to fixate on the negative more and overlook the positives. She, however, mentioned that she has started looking after the feedback now and hopes that it can help her be the best version of herself.