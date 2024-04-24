Days after Shekhar Suman extended an olive branch to Kangana Ranaut, son Adhyayan Suman has called it a "forgotten" chapter. Adhyayan Suman had an ugly fall-out with Kangana Ranaut after their break-up. It was during the legal battle between Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut that Adhyayan had also spoken about being harassed and put under black magic by Kangana.

What followed was an ugly and bitter episode of mudslinging from both parties. Kangana refuted all the claims and accusations made by the Raaz: The Mystery Continues actor. Now, years later, as Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman are set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi; the father-son duo have opened up on their equation with the National Award winning actress.

Adhyayan was asked about Kangana in his latest interview, and he said that he wouldn't even want to take her name or discuss her. He added that it is a forgotten chapter and he has given it massive closure.

Adhyayan not ready to discuss

"Aisa koi bhi vakt nahi hai jaha par mai, jinke baare me aap baat kar rahe hai, unke baare mein main discuss bhi karna chahta hu ya baat bhi karna chahta hu because I have forgotten past. Aap puch rahe hai to mai aapko jawab de raha hu but I have given a massive closure to this. Zindagi bahut aage badh chuki hai. (There is no time where I want to talk about the person you have mentioned. I have forgotten the past. You are asking so I am telling you this that I have given a closure to this. Life has moved far ahead)," he told Siddharth Kannan.

Shekhar extends olive branch

Adhyayan also added that he was 20 when the incident happened and he is 32 now. On the other hand, the Utsav actor had said that he was not being judgmental and there is no need to comment. "We are not hanging on to it – neither the family nor Adhyayan. It was a phase in their life. Who are we to comment and judge? There is no point turning around or pointing fingers or saying 'this is right' or 'this is wrong'," Shekhar Suman had said in an interview.

Adhyayan had revealed that he had auditioned for SLB's Heeramandi but didn't get a response from them. Someone else had been roped in to play the part but a day prior to the shoot, he was called back in.