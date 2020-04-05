We are all aware of Adhyan Suman's relationship with Kangana Ranaut in 2009. Their love story is one of the most controversial ones in Bollywood. A simple boy next door fell in love with Kangana Ranaut. They were about to get engaged but fate had other plans. In fact, their relationship ended on a very sour note. Adhyayan in his explosive interview had said that, Kangana did black magic on him, physically abused him and her love for Hrithik made her hostile.

How did the two love birds Kangana Aand Adhyayan meet? What went wrong between Kangana and Adhyayan's love story? How did Hrithik Roshan get involved? Was Kangana two-timing with Adhyayan? How did Adhyayan battle physical and verbal abuse from the person he loved.

International Business Times brings to you everything you missed or skipped reading between Adhyayan Suman and Kangana's love story.

How did Kangana and Adhyayan meet?

Their love story began when they were shooting for Mahesh Bhatt's film Raaz-The Mystery Continues. During a song sequence, they fell in love and Kangna proposed him.

How did the rift start between the two? This is what Adhyayan, in an interview said.

On Kangana's texts to Hrithik

Adhyayan mentions an instance when Kangana asked him to change the chip of her old phone to transfer in her new phone. "While doing that I saw her inbox was all empty which was okay as it was a new phone but there were 50-70 messages to Hrithik Roshan. I knew she was eyeing him from back then, from the time she went to Las Vegas for Kites. Hrithik had hurt his arm and she had gone to see him. I knew her desperation to get to know him well. She made me believe that all those texts to him were casual.

On learning, this Adhyayan confessed everything to his father Shekar Suman and this is what he said

Shekhar Suman on Kangana's two-timing while in a relationship with his son

Shekhar Suman to a media portal said, "Adhyayan knew about Kangana's inclination towards Hrithik. He even realised that he was being two-timed one day he discovered some messages sent by Kangana to Hrithik. Those messages were such that he didn't like. He was devastated. He came crying to Alka (Adhyayan's mother) and me. I told him, Boss, maine toh aapko pehle hi bola tha."

On physical abuse

Adhyayan mentions multiple instances of physical and verbal abuse in his one-year relationship. "One moment she made me feel loved and then in the next, it was like I was a nobody in her life! I was standing at the bar alone when Kangana walked up to me said some actor at the party was trying to grab her a**… so I told her, 'Let's go.' She went back to doing her thing. Later she came and told me to let's go right now. I was walking down the stairs with her when she turned around and slapped me!" The actor also mentions that Kangana verbally abused him and slapped him so hard that he started crying.

Why Adhyayan got into smoking and heavy drinking?

Kangna had this amazing knack of manipulating my emotions and drawing me back. She took me to this tarot reader Sunita Menon who said we were meant to be together and that gave me confidence and strength to work at the relationship, even though I was going through shit. I hadn't told my parents about this. If my father ever knew that she hit me, I can't imagine his reaction. I stopped going home and started living with her. I started drinking and smoking a lot. My relationship with my parents changed. I became defiant. The visit to Sunita happened right after we broke up. Kangana called me to her house and started crying. She said, "I cook for you and wash your clothes and how will I live without you?" That made me very emotional and we got back together.

Kangana on doing black magic

One day, Kangana called me at home in the night to do some puja. I reached at 11.30 pm as the puja was to start at 12. She had a small guest room in her apartment and she had covered it in black, including black curtains. There was some random statues of God, fire all around, some scary things (kept) puja. She asked me to chant some mantras and locked me in. I was terrified. I didn't do it and I came out and told her that I had. Then she started taking me to Pallavi frequently. One day, Pallavi said to go to the graveyard at 12 am and throw these certain things. I was chilled to the bone! I didn't go.