As the debate about nepotism continues to grow with each passing day post-Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Adhyayan Suman has now taken the discussion to another level wherein he insisted people to start pounding the hammer on root problems.

The actor, who is the son of actor Shekhar Suman, said that nepotism is not the real issue to fight against but groupism and camps in the industry is. He claimed that his 14 films were shelved and the box office collection of his films were wrongly projected.

"Power dynamics and groupism are there in the industry for years. It happened to me too. My 14 films were shelved and the box-office collection of my films were projected wrongly. People haven't paid attention to this earlier. It's very unfortunate that we required a Sushant Singh Rajput to commit suicide for people to realise," Adhyayan Suman was quoted as saying by Bollywood Bubble.

Adhyayan further said that the said camps in Bollywood do not allow other actors to grow in the industry. "People who are blindly fighting or talking about nepotism, I would like to say 'Don't fight on nepotism but fight for groupism, camps that exist in the industry and the production houses that don't allow talented actors in the industry'," he said.

Shekhar Suman demands for CBI inquiry into Sushant's death

On the other hand, Shekhar Suman has been demanding CBI to probe into Sushant's death after the Mumbai Police termed it as a suicide following the details in the actor's post mortem report.

However, Shekhar had trained their gun at Bollywood's privilege club accusing them of nepotism and allegedly forcing such actors to contemplate suicide.

Sushant's family, on the other hand, have not made any allegations against the film fraternity and neither they have asked for a CBI inquiry to probe the actor's death. Many people alleged that Shekhar Suman and other celebrities used Sushant's death for their personal and political gain. It was also being said that Sushant's family was upset with Shekhar's act of using Sushant's name while making critical statements.

Responding to the allegations levelled against Shekhar Suman, the Dekh Bhai Dekh actor told Spotboye, "I don't believe that his family is upset and it's completely untrue. Somebody has just spread that. Because when you start with any such movement, there are people who try to stop it and here also the same has happened."