These days, Kangana Ranaut has been hitting headlines for her attempts at exposing the nepotism in Bollywood. Almost in her every media interaction, the Manikarnika actress has spewed venom on Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and now Ranbir Kapoor and calling them names. And it was Kangana who brought the nepotism debate into the limelight but her ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman feels that it is overrated.

"Nepotism is a debate which is overrated. Today, talent gets its due. While the [film] industry was part of conversation at home, my first film was offered to me on merit. I was spotted by [Ajay] Devgn at a salon, and, after a few rigorous rounds of audition, was finalised for Haale Dil. I don't recall my parents [seeking] favours to get me a foot in the door," Adhyayan told a leading daily.

Adhyayan Suman, who once dated Kangana Ranaut, had made some shocking revelations about his former girlfriend. From how their relationship started to Kangana allegedly performing black magic on him, Adhyayan had shocked everyone with his confession a couple of years ago. In 2016, Adhyayan had accused his ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut of torturing and abusing him, when they were together.

Apparently, Adhyayan Suman seems to have found love again in Splitsvilla 11 contestant Maera Mishra who had put up a few cozy, romantic pictures with the actor. Kangana, on the other hand, recently revealed that there's someone special in her life hinting at her romantic relationship.