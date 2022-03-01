Farhan Akhtar's former wife, Adhuna Bhabani has lashed out at trolls. This comes just a few days after Farhan and Shibani tied the knot. The duo got married at a close-knit ceremony at Javed Akhtar's farmhouse. Though Adhuna was not present at the wedding, their two daughters were seen cheering for the couple.

Adhuna's warning to trolls

Now, Adhuna has taken to social media to give trolls a strict warning. She wrote, "Heads up trollers. I'm just straight-up blocking anyone who doesn't have something positive to contribute here! #liveandletlive #goodvibesonly"" Preity Zinta took to the comments section and wrote, "Except for Covid positive I hope. Love u babe."

When Farhan and Adhuna called it quits

Back in 2017, Farhan and Adhuna had taken to social media to announce their separation. "This is to announce that we, Adhuna and Farhan, have mutually and amicably decided to separate. Our children remain our priority and it is immensely important to us, as responsible parents, that they be protected from unwarranted speculation and public glare. We sincerely request that we are given the privacy that is required at this time to move forward in a dignified manner."

The estranged couple has been on cordial terms and has been taking care of their two daughters Shakya and Akira since then. Adhuna Bhabani is one of the leading hairstylists of the industry. Adhuna is reportedly dating Dino Morea's brother, Nicole Morea. She often poses with the man and the couple is said to be going strong.