Address farmers' demands, Punjab AAP urges Centre

Expressing solidarity with Punjab's farmers who have been protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri borders, state Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Aman Arora on Friday appealed to the Central government to address their demands and warned against actions that could escalate tensions.

In a statement, Arora said: "Punjab's farmers have decided to begin a peaceful march from the Shambhu border towards Delhi. For the past 10 months, farmer organisations and their supporters have been sitting at Shambhu and Khanauri borders, raising legitimate concerns. The Punjab Government has made numerous efforts to mediate and resolve their issues with the Central government, but it seems the Centre is turning a deaf ear to their plight."

The farmers have been protesting in support of their long-pending demands, including legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops and loan waiver.

He slammed the Haryana government for imposing prohibitory orders that "are now preventing the farmers from conducting their peaceful march".

"Initially, it was stated that farmers may march on foot, but now we hear that Haryana has imposed restrictions to block them. Such actions are unjustified and only add fuel to the fire," he added.

Calling out the Central government and the BJP for their attitude towards farmers, Arora said: "Farmers are the backbone of this nation. They have fed the country for decades and deserve respect and attention. Treating them like second-class citizens is not acceptable. The Centre must sit with the farmers and resolve their legitimate demands instead of treating them with apathy."

He warned that obstructing a peaceful protest march could lead to conflicts and aggravate the situation.

"If the Centre and Haryana Police block peaceful protests, chances of confrontation and unrest will increase. Neither AAP nor the Punjab government wants such a situation. It is imperative that the Centre handles this issue sensitively."

Arora also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders, saying: "Delhi is the nation's capital, and all 140 crore Indians have the right to enter it peacefully. I urge PM Modi, the BJP, and the Central government to change their attitude towards the farmers. Sit with the farmer organisations and address their legitimate demands immediately."

Another party leader and state Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the BJP has historically shown disdain for the country's farmers, and their actions reflect a deep-seated bias against those who feed the nation.

(With inputs from IANS)