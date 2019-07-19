The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has reportedly promised to provide a loan of $250 million to help Kerala get back into shape after the 2018 floods. It comes a month after the World Bank sanctioned a $250 million loan for the state.

According to reports, the money provided by ADB will be used to provide 24x7 drinking water in cities like Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

"While the financial assistance from the World Bank and KFW have been completed, the discussions with the ADB are in the final stages," a government official was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Kerala is expected to make its first withdrawal from the fund by September 28. The loan from World Bank, ADB and KFW, a German agency, is Rs 9,700 crore while the estimated cost of damage incurred by the state during the 2018 floods was Rs 39,000 crore.

The water resources department is batting for the funds provided by ADB. They have submitted a proposal for projects worth Rs 700 crore. "The water resources department has submitted a proposal for projects worth Rs 700 crore that include post-flood repair and maintenance of dams, regulators, canals and irrigation structures, replacing energy inefficient pumps and electrical systems in KWA with solar energy-based systems and completion of ongoing KWA schemes," B Ashok, the Secretary (Water Resources) told TOI.

On the other hand, the public works department will fully avail the funds loaned by KFW. The PWD will put the Rs 1,750 crore to widen roads and build bridges.

"As many as 55 roads have been selected from Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Wayanad and Thrissur. These roads will be climate-resilient roads. The DPRs for these have been prepared," G Kamala Vardhana Rao, the Principal Secretary (PWD) had said.

The forest and wildlife department is set to receive Rs 400 crore from the funds. The forests also saw a massive amount of devastation in the floods. With the money, the forest department will build the north-south elephant corridor as well as implement relocation of private estates in forests.