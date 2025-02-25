The Adani Group on Tuesday announced a massive Rs 50,000 crore investment in Assam, marking one of the highest-ever investment commitments by a business group to the state.

Addressing the 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025' here, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said that the investment will span airports, aero-cities, city gas distribution, power transmission, cement and road projects, significantly boosting infrastructure development and employment generation in the state.

"Assam is on a path to greatness, and we at the Adani Group are honoured to walk this path alongside you. This is our commitment, this is our vision, and this is the promise we make today -- to you, to Assam and the future we will build together," said Gautam Adani.

The billionaire industrialist highlighted Assam's transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Adani Group's investment aligns with Assam's growing role as a key driver of India's Act East Policy, enhancing connectivity and trade with Southeast Asian nations.

Gautam Adani also acknowledged the Chief Minister's initiatives in social welfare, manufacturing and infrastructure, calling them lifelines of progress and bridges to prosperity.

Gautam Adani said that PM Modi's initiative to organise the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit two decades ago had ignited a national movement, inspiring every state to adopt the power of investment-driven economic transformation.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment Summit 2025 in Guwahati, attended by global investors, policymakers and industry leaders, is a platform focused on unlocking the state's economic potential through strategic investments in infrastructure, energy and technology.

On Monday, India's leading integrated business conglomerate announced Rs 1.1 lakh crore investment across diverse sectors in Madhya Pradesh like pumped storage, cement, mining, smart meters, and thermal energy.

This move promises to create over 1,20,000 jobs by the end of the decade, said the Group on the occasion of the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2025' in Bhopal.

(With inputs from IANS)