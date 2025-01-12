Adani Group commits Rs 60,000 crore investment plan to enhance Chhattisgarh's power generation

The Adani Group has announced a planned investment of Rs 60,000 crore to expand the group's power plants in Raipur, Korba, and Raigarh in Chhattisgarh.

The Chief Minister's Office on Sunday posted on X the details of the meeting and the planned investment. The CMO also posted pictures of the meeting.

"In a meeting with the Honourable Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, announced a planned investment of ₹60,000 crore to expand the group's power plants in Raipur, Korba, and Raigarh," the CMO's post said.

The expansion will enhance Chhattisgarh's total power generation capacity by an additional 6,120 MW.

Additionally, the Adani Group Chairman committed Rs 5,000 crore for the development and expansion of the group's cement plants in the state.

The X post further said that on the advice of Chief Minister Sai, Gautam Adani assured the state government of a Rs 10,000 crore impetus over the next four years to support initiatives in education, healthcare, skill development, and tourism under CSR and beyond from the Adani Group.

The meeting also explored potential collaborations in manufacturing defence-related equipment and establishing data centres and a Global Capability Centre in Chhattisgarh.

This significant investment is expected to drive economic growth, create job opportunities, and enhance the state's overall development.

Adani Power Limited (APL), a part of the diversified Adani Group, is the largest private thermal power producer in India. It has a power generation capacity of 15,250 MW comprising thermal power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand, and a 40 MW solar power project in Gujarat.

(With inputs from IANS)