Adani Electricity registered 1,166 first information reports (FIRs) against perpetrators of power theft -- a substantial increase compared to 974 FIRs in FY 2023-2024, thus achieving significant reduction in losses, the company said on Tuesday.

The action resulted in a commendable 0.77 per cent reduction in Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses, bringing them down to 4.70 per cent in FY 2024-25 from 5.47 per cent in the previous year.

This achievement positions Adani Electricity among Discoms with the lowest AT&C losses nationwide, especially considering its extensive network and diverse consumer base.

"Power theft unfairly burdens honest, paying consumers. Adani Electricity is committed to eliminating the menace of power theft. By combating such unlawful activities, we safeguard the interests of our customers. We will intensify our efforts in specific areas to further reduce AT&C losses this year," said a company spokesperson.

During FY 2024-25, Adani Electricity conducted 37,424 mass raids, marking a 41 per cent increase compared to 26,628 mass raids in FY 2023-24.

This intensified vigilance also reflects a 20 per cent increase in FIRs and a 44 per cent increase in odd-timing raids (including early morning, late evening, and holiday raids).

Additionally, there was a 3 per cent increase in the number of power theft cases booked. During raids, 60.90 tonnes of illegal wires were recovered. A total theft of 23.76 million units, amounting to Rs. 44.92 crore was assessed.

Last fiscal saw Adani Electricity's vigilance team uncover four major power theft cases.

In April 2024, Adani Electricity's vigilance team discovered a construction company in Ghatkopar illegally drawing power directly from the meter incoming terminal. This led to a power theft case valued at Rs 40,50,589. The Discom registered an FIR against the customer at Pant Nagar Police Station, Ghatkopar.

In January 2025, in the second significant theft case, the team apprehended a customer operating an adhesive manufacturing unit in Andheri using an unauthorized electricity connection. This resulted in power theft valued at Rs. 51.09 lakh. An FIR was lodged against the customer at Kherwadi Police Station, Bandra.

In February, the third case involved a customer in the printing, binding, lamination, and packaging industry in Andheri.

"This customer was found to be involved in power theft through meter tampering, using an external shunt wire on the Y and B phases. This led to a power theft case worth Rs. 32.04 lakh. An FIR was lodged against the industrial customer at Kherwadi Police Station," according to the company.

Similarly, in March, a customer operating a gym and fitness centre, despite having two official connections for its premises, was involved in power theft. The action led to a power theft case worth Rs. 38,36,948. An FIR was registered against the customer at Govandi Police Station.

Adani Electricity said it actively collaborates with police authorities to conduct regular mass raids, apprehend offenders, and confiscate equipment used for power theft. During FY 2024-25, a significant amount (60.90 tonnes) of unauthorised wires and other equipment were seized.

"Adani Electricity is unwavering in its commitment to providing reliable and affordable power to all Mumbaikars," said an Adani Electricity spokesperson.

(With inputs from IANS)