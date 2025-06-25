In a groundbreaking development, Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) and Jio-bp, the operational brand of Reliance BP Mobility, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the fuel retail experience in India. This collaboration, revealed in Ahmedabad, is set to redefine how consumers access and experience auto fuels across the nation. The partnership will see select ATGL fuel outlets offering Jio-bp's high-performance liquid fuels, including petrol and diesel, while select Jio-bp outlets will incorporate ATGL's Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) dispensing units within ATGL's authorized Geographical Areas (GA).

This strategic move is designed to enhance the supply of high-quality fuels to transport consumers, thereby improving convenience and access across key markets. The agreement covers both existing and future outlets of the two partners, with ATGL currently operating a network of 650 CNG stations and Jio-bp boasting a network of 2,000 outlets. This collaboration is a significant milestone in the journey of both companies towards sustainable growth and innovation.

Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Adani Total Gas Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "It is our shared vision to provide a complete range of high-quality fuels at our outlets. This partnership will enable us to leverage each other's infrastructure, thus enhancing customer experience and offerings." This sentiment underscores the collaborative spirit driving this initiative, as both companies aim to leverage their respective strengths to deliver superior value to consumers.

ATGL, a joint venture between Adani and TotalEnergies, is a leading player in India's city gas distribution (CGD) sector. The company serves a diverse clientele, including households, industries, commercial customers, and motorists, with natural gas. In addition to CNG, ATGL offers Compressed Biogas (CBG), Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging, and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for the transportation segment. This diverse portfolio positions ATGL as a key player in the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions.

Jio-bp, a joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited and bp, is a prominent mobility solutions provider in India. The company has a strong presence in fuel retailing, low-carbon alternatives, and modern convenience stores. Sarthak Behuria, Chairman of Jio-bp, highlighted the shared vision of the partnership, stating, "We are united by a shared vision to offer our customers a superior selection of high-quality fuels. Jio-bp has always been committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience, and this partnership allows us to leverage each other's strengths to further enhance the value we provide to India."

Moreover, ATGL's 50:50 joint venture with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), known as Indian Oil-Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL), has authorization to supply Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and CNG in 19 Geographical Areas, covering a total of 53 GAs and 125 districts across the country. This extensive network further solidifies ATGL's position as a leading player in the Indian energy sector.