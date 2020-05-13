Adah Sharma has responded to Vidyut Jamwal's recent comment to a fan on social media over his relationship with her. She has now said that the term "just friends" is casually made even for acquaintance.

What Vidyut Said?

When a followers asked him whether they were just friends", he said, "'Just friends' not at all...we are courageous, kind, intuitive, focused, greatful, open minded, unassuming, considerate, sharing, Educated, happy, calm, quite and BEST FRIENDS.. I wish upon you someone like u @adah_sharma."

She was asked about it in an interview with the IANS, the 1920 actress, who worked with Vidyut in Commando 2, revealed that they have already spoken about the issue. "Yeah, I did read that. Vidyut and me spoke about it also. Vidyut was asked if he and I are just friends and he gave a lot of adjectives about why we are not just friends. I agree with that. The term just friends is very casually thrown around a lot, even for just acquaintances," she claims.

Adah Sharma on Friendship

According to Adah Sharma, friendship is not just about sharing messages on WhatsApp or happy messages."For me and for a lot of people who are my actual friends, I feel very different. Friendship is not just about exchanging whatsapp forwards or talking to people at a party. Friendship is also about calling someone up when you are sad about something or sharing what's going on in your mind," she adds.

On the acting front, Adah, who was last seen on screen in "Bypass Road", will next be seen in the film "Man To Man".

The film revolves around actor Naveen Kasturia's character falling in love with and marrying Sharma's character, only to realise she was biologically a man who became a woman after surgery.