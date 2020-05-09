Happy Mother's Day: With Mother's day around the corner, and people trapped in their houses, everyone is brainstorming to come with a unique idea to make this day special for their mothers.

But don't you worry as Commando fame has just come to the rescue. Bollywood diva Adah Sharma, who has been spending her quarantine days by sharing interesting videos on Instagram has yet again come with a video that will make you laugh and miss your mom, both at the same time.

In the video shared by Adah on Instagram, she can be seen having a goofy workout session with her mother. Adah wrote, "Happy Mother's Day !!! to all the mommies everywhere! But my mommie strongest, bestest, prettiest, cleverest, mostest flexible, scarily honest ,quickest cook (ya your mommy can maybe be a better cook but no one can beat my mom's speed) .

The wind beneath my wings, in this case my wings ‍♀️‍♀️"

Adah can be seen grooving on the beats of 'Mai Agar Kahoon' from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om.

Adah has not only been entertaining her fans with funny videos but has been flaunting her flexibility through her short videos on Instagram. Recently, she opened up about the casting couch culture in Bollywood and said that production of couches exists universally.

"Casting couch isn't something that just exists in the South or the North. I think it is something that has been spoken about worldwide. The production of couches exists universally," Adah told IANS.

Adah, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industries apart from Bollywood, says there is always a choice.

"I think you always have a choice of whether you want to sit on it, lay on it, stand on it or not do anything on the couch. You can sit on the floor," added the actress.