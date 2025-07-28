Adah Sharma is a name that needs no introduction. She made a powerful debut with horror movie - '1920' and since then, she didn't look back. From dominating southern film industry to marking her territory in the Hindi film industry with films like - 'The Kerala Story' and 'Bastar: The Naxal Story'; Adah Sharma has chartered her own course.

International Business Times got in touch with the 'Hasee Toh Phasee' actress to talk share her opinion on insider-outsider game, idea of success, films that should get a sequel and what's more.

After The Kerala Story and The Buxar Story, do you think you are getting stereotyped in a certain type of role and genre?

See, even if i wanted to be stereotyped, I'm not allowed to. After the Kerala story where I play this vulnerable victim, I did Sunflower season 2 where I'm a very bold confident bar dancer. Then I did Reeta Sanyal where I got to play eight different characters with different accents and personalities. I'm doing action next film and then there's also a sweet romantic film.

You have been so successful in the south, what is it that's coming in the way of reaching the same success in Bollywood?

The definition of what people term as success varies. I would suppose being the lead in a Hindi film that did more than Ra 300 crores at the box office and became the highest female grossing film of all time would be what people would consider successful. For me it's being part of a film that has touched so many people, playing characters that have been memorable. People still speak of my debut 1920 after all these years, it's such a wonderful feeling. Or being at an event in Chattisgarh and knowing people from neighboring states travelled all night to come see me. I feel very touched. But since I'm being asked this question, maybe you define success as the family you are born into. I'm very fortunate to have the family I have and then not been from the films doesn't make me feel any less successful.

After having done so many movies in Bollywood too, which industry do you prefer working more?

I have only one preference. Good people from anywhere in the world who genuinely want to make films to satisfy their creativity is what I enjoy the most.

What's the difference between working in a Hindi language film and southern language film?

On a South film, there are three types of chutney with the dosa in the morning. Whereas the last film I worked on in Mumbai they knew how much I loved south food so they made my burritos with dosa as the wrapping. I like being on sets where action ke baad drama hota hai, not the other way around and that doesn't depend on the geographic location.

Name three Hindi films of yours you wish should never get a sequel.

I would have to have some serious level of mental issues to wish my films are unsuccessful and no one wants to watch them and they never get sequels. I'm not there yet.

Name three films of yours that you feel could get a sequel.

Commando 3 and Kerala story are getting sequels. So is Reeta Sanyal , Sunflower and even 1920 is getting a makeover. Good to know I'm part of so many films that people want to see more of.

Role you had the most trouble doing and why?

The toughest roles for me are playing the normal human being. I'm like where's the ghost? Who am I supposed to beat up?

Rumour about you that you laughed at, was true or that left you furious.

I always say, all the rumours you hear about me, I would be okay if you believed any of them. The truth is worse, much much worse!

Would you consider yourself an insider in the industry or still and outsider?

I'm like the outsider with platinum insider parking because the guy in charge of parking was a fan of my work. I still feel like I'm doing kathak in quicksand but it's fun! Insider-outsider, I don't know but I'm definitely the upside-downer, being topsy turvey but always landing on my feet.

We heard that you're doing a horror movie after 1920 because fans have been making viral edits on Instagram and demanding to see you in another horror role?