Ranjitha, mother of actress-turned-politician Ramya aka Divya Spandana, has broken her silence on the rumours pertaining to her daughter's marriage. She has denied the reports, which claimed that the former actress is tying the knot with her long-time boyfriend in Dubai.

"She has not made her mind on marriage. We will announce about it when she decides to tie the knot. There is no need for her to marry in secrecy. I request media not to spread rumours on the matter," Public TV quotes her mother as saying.

Talking about Ramya's relationship with her Portugal-based boyfriend Raphael, Ranjitha claims, "My daughter has broken up with Raphael, but they continue to remain good friends. His family shares a cordial relationship with us."

Explaining the reason behind the break-up, Ranjitha said that both Ramya and Raphael are busy in their respective carriers and could not take out time for each other which affected their relationship. "Moreover, she does not like to leave the country. So, they parted ways," the website adds.

Ramya had never tried to hide anything about her relationship with Raphael. In fact, they were spotted together in Bengaluru during the IPL matches many years ago. Unfortunately, the relationship did not last long for the above reason.

The mother of the 37-year old actress says that her daughter is not particular about marrying a person from politics or film industry and Ramya wants to tie the knot with a man who cares her genuinely and understands her well.

In the last one week, there were reports in Kannada TV channels that Ramya was marrying Raphael in Dubai in secrecy.

On the professional front, the Golden Girl from Sandalwood has bid goodbye to films ever since she forayed into politics. She is the head of Congress' digital media, but she has stayed away from social media after her party was drubbed in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.