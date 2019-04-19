Actress-turned-politician Ramya has reportedly failed to cast her vote again. Thus giving an opportunity for people to troll the Congress leader again.

Ramya, who is the head of social media and digital communications of the AICC, was supposed to cast her vote in Mandya, but the actress failed to turn up to exercise her right in spite of being active on social media, highlighting the shortcomings of the BJP.

BJP leader Suresh Kumar mocked her on Twitter stating that it is "hat-trick" achievement for her. She had also failed to cast her vote in last year's Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha by-election.

If it was not enough, people are trolling her mercilessly on Twitter. They are asking for the reason behind her decision to skip the polls in her constituency. "I want to know if Divya Spandana/Ramya casted her vote so that I can confirm if she is eligible to talk about politics and Constitution?? @BlackBallBoy1 [sic]," a person wrote on Twitter.

Another person on Twitter, wrote, "Yes lets not worry about what Others think.. But Did you vote in the constituency which had once made you MP? [sic]"

The second phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was held on Thursday, April 18, in 95 seats in 11 states and one Union Territory. In Karnataka, the elections were held in 14 constituencies out of 28 seats. The polls for the remaining 14 seats will be held on April 23.

Coming to Ramya's Mandya constituency, the battle is between Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son and actor Nikhil Kumar and Sumalatha, the wife of veteran actor and Congress leader Ambareesh.

Sumalatha is contesting as an independent candidate after she failed to get a ticket from Congress due to the seating arrangement between coalition partners JD(S) and Congress. Her candidature is backed by BJP.