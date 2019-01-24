Actress-turned-politician Ramya aka Divya Spandana has come under severe criticism on Twitter for praising 'Rowdy Baby' song from Dhanush and Sai Pallavi-starrer Maari 2. Apparently, she is criticised for failing to say good words about some of recent Kannada biggies.

Tamil actor Dhanush had shared his excitement recently on Twitter after the song reached 100-million mark on YouTube. He tweeted, "Rowdy baby hits 100 million in 2 weeks. Thank you all. Have to thank @PDdancing @thisisysr @Sai_Pallavi92 @directormbalaji and singer dhee .. you guys made this song what it is. Kolaveri Di's record in sight . [sic]"

Reacting to his post, Ramya tweeted, "What a song D! Make that 100M + 1 @thisisysr So happy for you! ❤️ Rowdy's both . [sic]" However, this did not go well with the fans of Kannada movies.

"Better u contest next time from Tamil nadu, u will not get single vote from Karnataka.. Shame on u ramya, Never seen u appreciating any kannada movie or songs, tinnok namm nela,kudiyok nam niru,adre nekkod matra bereyavardu, Karnataka people are watching u..#KGF #KGFMONSTERHIT. [sic]" an upset fan responded to her tweet.

"you dont have time to wish our kannada movies but you have more time for these kind of tweets..who supported and watched your movie,made you popular in karnataka ,now they may be feeling guilty and very sad...Really its disgusting..[sic]" another fan posted.

The majority of the comments have questioned why she did not offer a single comment about recent Kannada blockbuster Yash's KGF and some of the recent biggies. Many have tried to shame her for passing comments on a Tamil song and asked us to leave the state to settle in Tamil Nadu.

People have also targeted her for failing to pay homage to Ambareesh who passed away in November 2018.