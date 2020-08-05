Actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar has shamed the person who gave a rape threat to her on Twitter. The Congress spokesperson tracked the alleged person's details and shared it on the social media site.

Khushbu has requested Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to look into the issue. She wrote, " I have been getting calls threatening for rape from this number. #SanjaySharma name reflects. This call is made from Kolkata. I request @KolkataPolice to kindly look into this immediately. [sic]"

She added, "Humbly urge H'ble CM of Kolkata @MamataOfficial Didi to look into it. If it can happen to me, imagine the plight of other women. [sic]" When someone questioned why she was shaming the person in a public platform, she shot back, "What do you mean by why posting this public?? I am sure the one who made calls has a family. Such bastards should be shamed in public. [sic]"

The Congress spokesperson often gets attacked verbally by the right-wing sympathizers. Khushbu Sundar, then, turned her anger towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who laid foundation for the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday, August 5, with the tweet, "The man from where the calls were made says i deserve to be raped because I am a muslim. Will our @PMOIndia pls tell me of this is the actual bhoomi of #LordRam ?. [sic]"

In the recent memory, multilingual actress Meera Chopra had received such rape threat after she had claimed that she likes Mahesh Babu over Junior NTR. Her comment had not gone well with the Tarak's fans.