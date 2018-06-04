Popular YouTuber and actress Harija has tied the knot with her long-time beau Amar Ramesh, a model, on Monday, June 4. Their wedding was performed as per Hindu customs.

Harija and Ramesh Amara reportedly studied in the same college - PSG College of Arts and Science from Coimbatore. They have their degrees in Visual Communication.

After being in love for years, they decided to take their relationship to the next level as they reportedly engaged with the blessings of their families and friends in October 2017.

A native of Kerala, Harija did her education in Tamil Nadu. She did her schooling in Ooty and pursued her higher education in Coimbatore.

She came to limelight on social media with a short film series called Eruma Saani. Her first short movie Apram had failed to garner good response. Later, her YouTube videos earned her immense popularity.

Currently, Harija is part of Atharvaa's upcoming movie with director Sam Anton. She is also working in Ramesh Venkat-directorial Odavum Mudiyadhu Oliyavum.

Soundarraja Wedding Reception

Meanwhile, actor Soundarraja, who tied the knot to Tamanna on May 25, had their wedding reception on Sunday, June 3. Despite Kollywood celebs being busy with Vijay Awards, many took out the time to attend the wedding.

Vijay Sethupathi, who is now gearing up to play the role of vllain in Rajinikanth's next film, Vijay Antony, Arya, Nasser, Parthiban and many others were seen at the wedding reception.