Anasuya Bharadwaj who is a popular TV anchor and film actress who rose to fame after her iconic roles in the movies like Kshanam, Rangasthalam, F2- Fun and Frustration, remained controversial on social media. The lady is seen defending herself from the trolls every now and then.

On one of the recent shoots for her TV program, Anasuya happened to faint on the sets. This particular scene was recorded and somehow became viral. The troll had mentioned Anasuya Bharadwaj in a tweet saying the situation was a staged one, and one person even went further to term Anasuya with an abusive word 'bit**'. The troll soon caught her attention.

Anasuya Bharadwaj replies to social media troll

This comment from the abusive troll made Anasuya Bharadwaj lose her control. The actress went on to give a befitting reply and wrote, "Now you my dear are an Attention seeking B*****d digging a three-year-old video using it just to abuse me b*tch?? uhuh, won't shy away from calling you, because you started it, but this is a bad me doing it, but the person my parents raised me is still there so the ***."

Anasuya continued to explain by writing, "It's easy to comment, isn't it? Having punched out two babies and in the process developed low blood pressure and this particular "attention-seeking" incident took place at 5:30 am where we shot straight for 22 hours.. What exactly do you know to even notice?"

Now you my dear are an Attention seeking B*****d digging a 3 year old video using it just to abuse me “bitch”?? uhuh.. won’t shy away from calling you.. because you started it.. but this is a bad me doing it.. but the person my parents raised me is still there so the *** — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) February 7, 2021

Its easy to comment isn’t it? Having punched out two babies and in the process developed low blood pressure and this particular “attention seeking” incident took place at 5:30am where we shot straight for 22 hours.. what exactly do you know to even notice Mr.Aditya..?? https://t.co/FyrR4CW9Ou — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) February 7, 2021

Anasuya's legal fight

It is not new for actors, especially female actors who receive all kinds of abuse from trolls on social media. Anasuya Bharadwaj had earlier raised her voice multiple times against such online abuses. Anasuya remained vocal against cyber abuse. In fact, she has long been battling for stringent laws against cyber abuse and vouches to continue the fight.

Anasuya Bharadwaj's upcoming projects

Anasuya Bharadwaj is to appear in Krishna Vamsi-Prakash Raj's upcoming movie 'Ranga Marthanda', Ravi Teja's 'Khiladi' and is reported to have been roped in to act alongside Sunil in his upcoming movie 'Vedantham Raghavaiah'.

Apart from the movies, Anasuya is one of the busiest Television actresses in Telugu. She is already committed to multiple TV shows and special programs in Telugu.