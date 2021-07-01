Smallville actor Allison Mack has been sentenced to three years in prison for playing an active role in the NXIVM cult. Mack pleaded guilty to the charges of manipulating women into sex with the spiritual group's leader. Mack acknowledged her role in manipulating women to become sexual slaves for group leader Keith Raniere.

The cult-like group Nxivm was a secret society where women were brainwashed to have sexual relations with the spiritual guru. The women were also branded with his initials. Mack called her act "the biggest mistake" of her life. She also said it was her "greatest regret". "I made choices I will forever regret," The Guardian quoted her saying.

Allison sought an apology from the women she had manipulated and brought into the group. Seeking forgiveness, Mack said, "I am sorry to those of you that I brought into Nxivm. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. From the deepest part of my heart and soul, I am sorry."

Allison was an inner member of the NXIVM cult and brought millionaire women and actors into the bogus spiritual circle. The people were asked to take nude photographs, were made to do manual labor, and were also directed to engage in sexual acts with Keith Raniere. "The Nxivm saga and the story of Ms Mack's descent have been a tragedy for all involved. But that need not, and should not, be the end of the story for Allison Mack," her lawyer had pleaded in court.

Under suspicion, Raniere had fled to Mexico with Allison Mack and other members of the inner circle. However, he was arrested and sent to the US. Keith was charged with 120 years in prison for sex trafficking.