The trouble seems to be mounting up for Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas, who allegedly flouted the traffic rules and misbehaved with a police constable in Hyderabad. The incident occurred on 15 May 2025 at the Journalists Colony junction in the posh locality of Jubilee Hills in the city.

Wrong Turn Sparks Controversy

Police officers said that they stopped the actor, who was driving towards the Journalists Colony as he refused to take a u-turn and was heading in the wrong direction. When a traffic cop tried to stop and guide him through the right route, Sai allegedly refused to stop and drove off.

The officer then stepped in front of the car and the situation escalated. Taking an offence to the abuse, the constable allegedly misbehaved with the actor. After a ruckus, the actor was booked under different sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Bharat Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS) for traffic rules violations and preventing a government official from discharging his duties.

The Jubilee Hills police have registered a case and served a notice on Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas in this regard. The actor has not yet responded to the incident publicly.

Sai Srinivas, the son of popular Telugu producer Bellamkonda Suresh, made his acting debut with the 2014 film Alludu Seenu alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. An alumnus of Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, US and Barry John Acting Studio, Mumbai, the rest was history as Srinivas became a force to reckon with, after commercial entertainers like Speedunnodu, Jaya Janaki Nayaka, Kavacham etc.

He made his Bollywood entry in 2023 in a Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster which starred Prabhas and was directed by SS Rajamouli. Though the film wasn't successful, he had finally made his Hindi film debut.

Upcoming Projects

Professionally, he has film projects like Bhairavam, Tyson Naidu and Haindava in the pipeline.

As the legal saga continues, onlookers including fans and industry insiders will be scrutinizing the fallout as it affects the actor's reputation and career prospects.