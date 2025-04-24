Nag Ashwin recently provided an update on the sequel to his mythological sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD during a visit to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. He revealed that the script for Kalki 2 is progressing well during the media meeting.

He also added that the plan is to begin shooting by the end of this year. One key point he mentioned is that Prabhas' character Karna will have a larger role in the sequel, with the focus shifting to the characters of Karna and Ashwatthama.

However, despite the excitement around the sequel, Nag Ashwin expressed uncertainty about the film's timeline. When asked about the release or shooting schedule, he humorously replied, "I don't know about that. Last time when 3 or 4 planets aligned, we planned to release Kalki 1. Now, when 7 or 8 planets align, we plan to release Kalki 2."

His response left fans wondering when the sequel might hit theaters.

Some curious Prabhas fans even went as far as checking when the alignment of seven planets would occur, and it turns out that this won't happen until 2034, which means the sequel could be delayed by another 9 years.

Kalki 2898 AD featured a star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. The film, released in June 2024, was a massive success, grossing over Rs 1,000 crores globally. The music was composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and Ashwini Dutt produced the film.

While fans are eagerly awaiting Kalki 2, it looks like they'll need to be patient, as the next chapter of this epic saga could take quite a while to materialize.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is busy with multiple projects. His upcoming films include Salaar 2 with Prasanth Neel, The Raja Saab with Maruthi, and Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.